Sri Lankan president appoints new foreign minister

Sri Lanka's Minister of Development Assignments Tilak Marapana was appointed as the nation's new Foreign Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday, the President's Media Division said.



Marapana, from the ruling United National Party, was filled into the post following the resignation of Ravi Karunanayake last week over his involvement in an alleged corruption scandal.



Marapana had previously served as Minister of Law and Order and Prison Reforms before officially resigning from the position on November 9, 2015.

