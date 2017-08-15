Iran denies drone approaching US aircraft carrier

Iran has denied a US Navy report that an Iranian drone flew close to a US aircraft carrier in international waters in the Persian Gulf, local media reported Tuesday.



The missions of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) patrolling drones are carried out within the territorial waters of the Islamic republic in the Persian Gulf, the IRGC said in a statement.



On Monday, a spokesman for the US Naval Forces Central Command said an Iranian drone came within 300 meters of the USS Nimitz while it was in international waters in the Persian Gulf.

