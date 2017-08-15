Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"These bikes are a disaster. They are a hazard for the handicapped because they block the sidewalk!"So said a security guard as he threw a share bike into a pile of bikes in an open area near an office building in Xidawanglu, Chaoyang district. Hours later, two employees from a share-bike company came and took away the destroyed bikes. While providing convenience for daily commuting, the share bikes also pose problems for some public spaces due to the irregular parking. Recently, a property management company in Chaoyang district sued Mobike for causing disorder for the company's management, asking for compensation of 100 yuan ($66). The Haidian district opened a court session for the case on Friday but no verdict was made. (Source: The Mirror)