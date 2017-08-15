Railway, better way

A few days ago, a friend of mine booked a flight from her hometown in Hunan Province to Beijing. Due to air traffic control, the plane was delayed for four hours.



Traveling by air is recognized as the most convenient transportation for long-distance trips. However, many people in China keep complaining about constant delays at airlines, especially in the summer when thunderstorms and strong winds occur frequently, making it unsafe for airplanes to take off or land.



Apart from bad weather, other unpredictable situations may also cause an airplane to be delayed. According to a July news report, a child managed to escape the security check and got on board. The cabin crew realized what happened before the plane took off and asked all the other passengers to get off and go through the security check again. In another report in June, a senior female passenger threw coins into the aircraft's engine as a part of a prayer ritual and almost destroyed the plane. Other passengers had to get off the plane and were delayed until the situation was resolved.



People are trying to find ways to contact airlines or airports for compensation for these delays. Some make phone calls to airline companies or even to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.



Fortunately, the well-constructed high-speed railway system in China provides an alternative for long-distance travelers. For trips less than 1,200 kilometers, taking a train only takes about five hours. Compared to taking a plane, adding in the traveling time to the airport and waiting, high-speed rail seems to be more efficient. The railway is usually always on schedule.



Personally, I prefer high-speed trains for trips within China, not only for their punctuality, but also for the easy procedures when it comes to switching my train ticket for another time or location. For airplanes, low-fare tickets are usually non-refundable or charge you large fees for making changes to your itinerary. In addition, when traveling on a high-speed train, you don't have to worry that the weather will delay your trip.



I'm glad that the Chinese railways have developed so fast in recent years, which has brought great convenience to everyone. Of course, if the holiday tickets were also easy to get, it would be perfect.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.