Happy birthday:



An increase in responsibilities at work will open the door to future career opportunities. This will prove to be a great time to promote your plans and ideas to management. You will come across a number of good deals if you head out shopping tonight. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 12, 19.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Distance yourself from peers who are wasting their time. Focus your energies on getting your own tasks done and you will be able to accomplish more than you originally imagined. Monetary concerns will raise their ugly heads today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your quick wit will make you the life of the party tonight. Networking and marketing your skills will help create some amazing career opportunities for you. Taking some time out for a little romance will help strengthen your relationship. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be the calm center of the storm when crisis hits. While everyone else panics, you will be able to step up to the plate and take charge. Real estate ventures will prove profitable over the long run. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Underestimate the competition at your own risk. You will have to work harder than usual today if you want to get ahead of the pack. Spiritual matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will be under a lot of pressure to deliver today. Make sure you do not overpromise, no matter how tempting it may be. In the end, just focus on doing your best and that will be enough. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will be able to defuse a confrontation by demonstrating stability and responsibility. Take care when dealing with financial matters. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If you have been considering doing some minor repairs or redecorating your home, today is the time to do so. Putting some plants around the house will be a good way to breath some life into your living space. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will be the center of attention today. Do not hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity. This will give you a platform to speak your mind and present your ideas. Do everything you can to include others in your plans. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While it was luck that helped get your foot in the door, it will be hard work that allows you to stay where you are. It's time to knuckle down and focus all your time and energy on your career. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Today should be all about self-improvement. Any changes you make today will have a high chance of becoming ingrained habits. Focus on physical health and exercise. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



It's time to focus on the smallest members of your family. A checkup at the vet may be in order. Getting along with your peers will be easy if you listen to complaints and offer creative suggestions. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Pay careful attention to what others do, not what they say. Someone may attempt to pull the wool over your eyes when it comes to a business matter. ✭✭