US urges Kenyans to shun post-election violence

The US government has called on Kenyans to shun post-election violence following days of mostly empty streets after the conclusion of the general elections on August 8.



The US Press Secretary in a statement issued by embassy in Nairobi Tuesday also welcomed the statements by international and domestic observer missions affirming the credibility of the election.



"We are troubled by reports that some demonstrations have turned violent, and call on all Kenyans to reject violence and resolve disputes in accordance with the Kenyan Constitution and the rule of law," the US side said.



Washington welcomed calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday for peace and national unity and commended the dedication of candidates, officials, and the public to upholding a peaceful, fair, and transparent contest.



The statement comes after Opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected the presidential results, saying he was cheated of victory.



Odinga who has lost three previous elections said the Aug. 8 election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat after incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner with 54 percent of the vote against Odinga's 44 percent.



The declaration of Kenyatta's as the winner was followed by protests in some parts of Nairobi and western regions that are opposition leader's strongholds.



The United States promised to continue partnering with Kenya to secure a prosperous and peaceful future for both nations.



"This historic election is an important step forward, and we urge all Kenyans to unite in peace to continue building their country," the United States said.



Odinga who on Sunday addressed his supporters in Nairobi and urged them to maintain peace is due to address the nation later Tuesday and present what he has described as compelling evidence that last week's polls was "a charade".



The 72-year-old Odinga has maintained that Kenyatta's votes were inflated in most regions, especially perceived battle grounds, while his were systematically deducted.



The electoral body has refuted the claims.

