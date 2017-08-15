puzzle
ACROSS
1 It engages a ratchet wheel
5 Dog irritant
9 Say "That's nothing!" e.g.
14 "Rebel Yell" rocker Billy
15 Collect, as rewards
16 One of the James Bond portrayers
17 Two things you don't have to refrigerate
20 Place for professional sporting events
21 Chinese restaurant flowers
22 Ladies of the house in Mexico
25 Museum feature
26 Knot in a tree, e.g.
28 Didn't sell or lend out
32 Title for a French gentleman
37 Nest high off the ground
38 Three things you don't have to refrigerate
41 Respond to, as an opportunity
42 Eager enthusiasm
43 It can make the grade
44 Vandalized an auto, in a way
46 Prickly seed case (Var.)
47 Loner
53 Part of a road
58 Major blood carrier
59 Two things you don't have to refrigerate
62 Word with "Mongolia" or "limits"
63 Raze (with "down")
64 Accept a challenge
65 Wear away gradually
66 Terrier type
67 Place to find a shovel
DOWN
1 Greek gyro breads
2 More than admire
3 Battle-of-the-sexes team
4 Large, grassy plain
5 To's counterpart
6 Stan the superhero creator
7 Major direction
8 Come out of nowhere?
9 With brains
10 Chanel of perfume
11 Ahs complements
12 On the house
13 Admit, country-style (with "up")
18 Thick, black, gooey substance
19 Member of the British nobility
23 Celebrates birthday after birthday
24 Give the brush-off to
27 Splendid display
28 Space letters
29 Lake linked to the Hudson River
30 Cropped photographs?
31 Expendables on a golf course
32 What a drawbridge might cover
33 How many times "in a lifetime"?
34 Minor criticisms
35 Pollution component
36 It's quaint and roomy
37 Do a bit of math
39 "As ___" (letter closing)
40 Assistant coach, e.g.
44 African antelope with distinctive horns
45 Is in the skyscraper business
46 Blow that horn!
48 Its job is to run for you
49 Leapers in a Christmas song
50 Ill-fated husband of Bathsheba
51 Cubic liter
52 ___ up (relented)
53 It's around a foot
54 3,600 ticks
55 Bismarck the "Iron Chancellor"
56 Pre-owned, to a dealer
57 Do more than just smell
60 ___ of Fundy
61 Center of the "Elba" palindrome
solution