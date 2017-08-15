puzzle





ACROSS



1 It engages a ratchet wheel



5 Dog irritant



9 Say "That's nothing!" e.g.



14 "Rebel Yell" rocker Billy



15 Collect, as rewards



16 One of the James Bond portrayers



17 Two things you don't have to refrigerate



20 Place for professional sporting events



21 Chinese restaurant flowers



22 Ladies of the house in Mexico



25 Museum feature



26 Knot in a tree, e.g.



28 Didn't sell or lend out



32 Title for a French gentleman



37 Nest high off the ground



38 Three things you don't have to refrigerate



41 Respond to, as an opportunity



42 Eager enthusiasm



43 It can make the grade



44 Vandalized an auto, in a way



46 Prickly seed case (Var.)



47 Loner



53 Part of a road



58 Major blood carrier



59 Two things you don't have to refrigerate



62 Word with "Mongolia" or "limits"



63 Raze (with "down")



64 Accept a challenge



65 Wear away gradually



66 Terrier type



67 Place to find a shovel

DOWN



1 Greek gyro breads



2 More than admire



3 Battle-of-the-sexes team



4 Large, grassy plain



5 To's counterpart



6 Stan the superhero creator



7 Major direction



8 Come out of nowhere?



9 With brains



10 Chanel of perfume



11 Ahs complements



12 On the house



13 Admit, country-style (with "up")



18 Thick, black, gooey substance



19 Member of the British nobility



23 Celebrates birthday after birthday



24 Give the brush-off to



27 Splendid display



28 Space letters



29 Lake linked to the Hudson River



30 Cropped photographs?



31 Expendables on a golf course



32 What a drawbridge might cover



33 How many times "in a lifetime"?



34 Minor criticisms



35 Pollution component



36 It's quaint and roomy



37 Do a bit of math



39 "As ___" (letter closing)



40 Assistant coach, e.g.



44 African antelope with distinctive horns



45 Is in the skyscraper business



46 Blow that horn!



48 Its job is to run for you



49 Leapers in a Christmas song



50 Ill-fated husband of Bathsheba



51 Cubic liter



52 ___ up (relented)



53 It's around a foot



54 3,600 ticks



55 Bismarck the "Iron Chancellor"



56 Pre-owned, to a dealer



57 Do more than just smell



60 ___ of Fundy



61 Center of the "Elba" palindrome





solution





