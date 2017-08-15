Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/15 17:43:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 It engages a ratchet wheel

  5 Dog irritant

  9 Say "That's nothing!" e.g.

 14 "Rebel Yell" rocker Billy

 15 Collect, as rewards

 16 One of the James Bond portrayers

 17 Two things you don't have to refrigerate

 20 Place for professional sporting events

 21 Chinese restaurant flowers

 22 Ladies of the house in Mexico

 25 Museum feature

 26 Knot in a tree, e.g.

 28 Didn't sell or lend out

 32 Title for a French gentleman

 37 Nest high off the ground

 38 Three things you don't have to refrigerate

 41 Respond to, as an opportunity

 42 Eager enthusiasm

 43 It can make the grade

 44 Vandalized an auto, in a way

 46 Prickly seed case (Var.)

 47 Loner

 53 Part of a road

 58 Major blood carrier

 59 Two things you don't have to refrigerate

 62 Word with "Mongolia" or "limits"

 63 Raze (with "down")

 64 Accept a challenge

 65 Wear away gradually

 66 Terrier type

 67 Place to find a shovel

DOWN

  1 Greek gyro breads

  2 More than admire

  3 Battle-of-the-sexes team

  4 Large, grassy plain

  5 To's counterpart

  6 Stan the superhero creator

  7 Major direction

  8 Come out of nowhere?

  9 With brains

 10 Chanel of perfume

 11 Ahs complements

 12 On the house

 13 Admit, country-style (with "up")

 18 Thick, black, gooey substance

 19 Member of the British nobility

 23 Celebrates birthday after birthday

 24 Give the brush-off to

 27 Splendid display

 28 Space letters

 29 Lake linked to the Hudson River

 30 Cropped photographs?

 31 Expendables on a golf course

 32 What a drawbridge might cover

 33 How many times "in a lifetime"?

 34 Minor criticisms

 35 Pollution component

 36 It's quaint and roomy

 37 Do a bit of math

 39 "As ___" (letter closing)

 40 Assistant coach, e.g.

 44 African antelope with distinctive horns

 45 Is in the skyscraper business

 46 Blow that horn!

 48 Its job is to run for you

 49 Leapers in a Christmas song

 50 Ill-fated husband of Bathsheba

 51 Cubic liter

 52 ___ up (relented)

 53 It's around a foot

 54 3,600 ticks

 55 Bismarck the "Iron Chancellor"

 56 Pre-owned, to a dealer

 57 Do more than just smell

 60 ___ of Fundy

 61 Center of the "Elba" palindrome

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus