Zaijian, Zhangqiao!

One of the biggest shantytowns in Shanghai, Zhangqiao residential compound in Jiaxing Road community of Hongkou district, is being demolished after 90 percent of its residents, many of them impoverished people, signed agreements for a major reconstruction plan of the area. A total of 2,516 households will soon say zaijian (farewell) to their old homes and hello to new, modern ones.

An empty house with chai (demolishment) painted on the wall and door Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Local authorities sought out public opinion about a reconstruction and development plan for the area in 2016. As more than half of the homes were privately owned or part of mutual-property housing, there were many conflicts and complicated negotiations leading up to the final agreement, which was reached on August 3.Zhangqiao was formed in the late 1930s for refugees of the Battle of Songhu and other provincial disasters around the nation. In 1949, throngs of migrants from other provinces flocked into Zhangqiao, where they constructed grass huts along the Shajing Gang riverbank.After 1958, tributaries around Zhangqiao were filled in, in order to construct modern roads. Between the 1980s and 1990s, following another unexpected population explosion, Zhangqiao expanded into multistorey homes in order to accommodate the new influx of impoverished residents.Global Times

Zhangqiao shantytown surrounded by high-rise buildings

Illegal construction and privately connected electric wires of the houses

Old-fashioned range hood

A resident washes vegetables.

A truck from a moving company

A resident collects clothes.

Residents in the compound

A resident with child