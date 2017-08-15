Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Police uncle, we bought fake tickets!"Teenaged fans of Chinese boy band TFboys, after finding out they had been duped into purchasing fake tickets from scalpers outside their recent concert in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, turned to local police for help. The fake tickets were being sold for five times their true face value. One devoted fan spent 3,000 yuan ($449.59) on a 380-yuan ticket that also turned out to be fake. Authorities warned young fans to not irrationally follow idols and to stay away from scalpers.