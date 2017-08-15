The UK should adopt Chinese payment app technologies

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









As soon as I landed in Birmingham, England, I felt instantly cold and sad. I love Shanghai, where I've spent the past year teaching, so it felt weird to finally return to my home country. My feelings of longing for China and the Chinese people have only increased these past weeks.



There are so many cultural differences between the UK and China, so I'll just emphasise the starkest contrast in regards to payments, money and shopping. A day or two after arriving in Birmingham, I took a taxi not too far away from where I live. It was so expensive for such a short distance, practically the cost of what I'd pay for a ride from central Shanghai to Pudong International Airport. But I forgot to bring cash, which meant that we had to stop and look for an ATM, which was time-consuming and inconvenient.



In Shanghai, taxis are cheap and I can pay using Alipay or WeChat. I never knew how convenient these apps really are until moving back to the UK. In most parts of China, you can simply carry your phone, which is enough to get by. No need for bank cards or cash. You can also transfer money to friends, receive payments from employers, order food and so much more. England may be all-around more advanced than China, but as far as technology, I feel like I've gone back a few decades since returning to England?



This July, TechCrunch published an article discussing US firm Stripe doing global deals with Alipay and WeChat Pay, stating that "beyond sheer numbers, both services dominate the landscape in China, accounting for more than 90 percent of China's mobile wallet market." It goes on to discuss potentials for "online retailers across the world to accept payment through China's most popular wallet services." The scope of Alipay and WeChat's success is clear, so why doesn't England join in the excitement?



With these two apps, ease and expense go hand in hand. In Shanghai you can get around, shop, eat, be entertained and travel at little cost. I am specifically longing for a 15-yuan ($2.25) haircut, which included a head massage, wash and restyle. You would never be able to find that price in the UK, or at least not at that quality.



Other things I've missed include the vast variety of fruits and vegetables China has to offer, the delicious, diverse street food, tea, the locals, KTV or just jumping onto my electric scooter to go wherever I want.



I also miss Chinese culture's treatment of elderly. In the UK, it's quite common for seniors to be left in a care home, or alone in their homes, almost forgotten by their families. It's sad and shameful. In China, the elderly play a huge role in society and stay very active until their dying days. They tend to their grandchildren, usually living with their married adult children, cooking for everyone, and spend each day in local parks with other seniors singing, chatting and playing games.



In 2016, InternChina wrote an article highlighting the major differences between China and the UK. They also observed that "the central role of elderly people in the family and raising of grandchildren is a lovely tradition that gives the adults more time to themselves, seemingly keeps gramps feeling young and develop a community respect for, and connection to, the elderly."



Ultimately, the UK has to catch up with China in more ways than one, but adopting its technology should be high on the list. I feel like having WeChat and Alipay in the UK could change our lives, save so much paper and trees, reduce our time, increase our efficiency, and create a slicker, more modern way of life for England. With a quick scan of a QR code, taxis can be paid for, groceries bought, shopping done and with absolutely no faff!



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.