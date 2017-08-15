45 mainland universities in world ranking index

Forty-five universities across the Chinese mainland have been included in the 2017 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) released Tuesday, four more compared with 2016.



This year, Tsinghua University ranked 48, entering the top 50 for the first time. In Shanghai, Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranked between 101-150; East China University of Science and Technology and Tongji University ranked between 301-400; East China Normal University hit the top 500 for the first time.



Universities in the US and the UK are still leading the world, occupying 19 of the global top 20. Harvard ranked first, as it has the past 14 years, followed by Stanford and the University of Cambridge.



ARWU was first published in 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU), Graduate School of Education of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and is updated on an annual basis.



It uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals.





