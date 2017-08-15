Shanghai metro Line 1 ranks worst in survey

Shanghai metro lines 13, 8 and 12 ranked highest in a second quarter passenger satisfaction report of the city's 15 subway lines. Line 1 came in last.



Released by Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, the report uses 24 indicators to rank the 15 metro lines, including operating safety, station appearance, service and complaints. It collected 15,002 opinion surveys from the public.



Passengers gave an average of 87.56 points for the all-around general performance of all metro lines, a 0.28 increase compared with last quarter. Six lines ranked below average.



Compared with the previous quarter, twice as many passengers demanded better air conditioning and ventilation at stations and in carriages.





