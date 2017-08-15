China’s yuan eases after first weakest midpoint in six days

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2017/8/15 17:58:40





The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, set the midpoint rate at 6.6689 per dollar prior to market opening, 0.13 percent softer than the previous fix of 6.6601 on Monday, the strongest level in nearly 11 months.



The weaker midpoint reflects global dollar strength as concerns over tensions between the US and



Analysts said that unlike two weaker-than-expected midpoints set on Friday and August 7, Tuesday's fixing largely met market expectations.



In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.6695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6728 at midday, 0.06 percent softer than the midpoint.



Traders said dollar demand was slightly stronger, which put a cap on the yuan.



"Some traders were purchasing dollars to cover their short positions in the greenback, while some companies were also building up dollar positions in morning trade," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.



Oil firms usually shore up their dollar reserves mid-month for their business needs, some traders said, noting such dollar demand may rise soon to pile pressure on the Chinese currency.



Market participants also warned that Sino-US trade tensions could also weigh on the yuan.





China's yuan weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday after the central bank set its midpoint lower for the first time in six days following a rise in the greenback.The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, set the midpoint rate at 6.6689 per dollar prior to market opening, 0.13 percent softer than the previous fix of 6.6601 on Monday, the strongest level in nearly 11 months.The weaker midpoint reflects global dollar strength as concerns over tensions between the US and North Korea slightly ease for now. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signaled that he would delay plans to fire a missile near Guam.Analysts said that unlike two weaker-than-expected midpoints set on Friday and August 7, Tuesday's fixing largely met market expectations.In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.6695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6728 at midday, 0.06 percent softer than the midpoint.Traders said dollar demand was slightly stronger, which put a cap on the yuan."Some traders were purchasing dollars to cover their short positions in the greenback, while some companies were also building up dollar positions in morning trade," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.Oil firms usually shore up their dollar reserves mid-month for their business needs, some traders said, noting such dollar demand may rise soon to pile pressure on the Chinese currency.Market participants also warned that Sino-US trade tensions could also weigh on the yuan.