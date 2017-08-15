Dream of stunning London garden bridge crossing the River Thames abandoned





A scheme to build a $260-million garden bridge across the River Thames in London was abandoned Monday.



The trust planning to build the bridge announced its closure following a decision by London Mayor Sadiq Khan to withdraw support for the project.



Lord Mervyn Davies, chairman of the trust, said the collapse of the scheme was greatly regretted.



He told supporters of the garden bridge, "For the past few months following the Mayor of London's withdrawal of support for the project, we have been in detailed discussions with potential benefactors who were willing to provide the required operations guarantee refused by the mayor. Unfortunately, potential benefactors - and Trustees - have concluded that we cannot proceed with what has always been conceived as a public project for all of those who live in or visit the capital, without the whole-hearted public support of the mayor of London."



Davies described the decision as "an incredibly disappointing day for all at the trust, particularly as we have cleared so many hurdles - obtaining planning permission, satisfying most of our planning conditions, raising 70 million pounds ($91 million) of private money towards the project - and were so close to being able to start construction."



The bridge was destined to become a popular walking route for Londoners as well as a major tourist attraction, offering stunning views across the River Thames.



It won support from a number of leading international architects including Lord Rogers and London Olympic designer Thomas Heatherwick.



The London Evening Standard quoted Lord Rogers as saying that the bridge "would be a crowning glory for the rediscovery and reinvention of London's river."



Heatherwick, meanwhile, said in the newspaper that "endless political wrangling" had brought the project to a standstill.



