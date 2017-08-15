Beijing Fringe Festival to return in September with more than just dramas

Meng Jinghui Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

One of Beijing's largest theater festivals, the Beijing Fringe Festival, will come to various theater stages throughout the capital on September 5, the festival's artistic director Meng Jinghui announced at Beijing's Fengchao Theater Tuesday.According to Meng, to mark the festival's 10th anniversary, this year organizers will launch a special project featuring young theater pioneers.For the project, a total of 10 young directors who have taken part in the festival over the years, including Li Jianjun, Shao Zehui and Yang Ting, will stage one of their signature works this year."It is time to see how the fringe festivals have shaped these young directors," he said.Director Chen Minghao, who raised rose to fame with his work Two Dogs' Opinions on Life, will restage his experimental work Karaoke Pig as part of the project.The performance will see Chen invite many of his real friends for an actual dinner on stage, during which those gathered chat about whatever happens to come into their minds.Additionally, a new section, Action Start, has been established this year to give young and enterprising directors more chances to bring their works to the stage.International stage works will also participate in this year's festival, including British drama We Live By the Sea staged by the Theatre Royal Stratford East.