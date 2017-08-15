New American Consul General Sean Stein takes office in Shanghai

American Consul General Sean Stein, after taking office in Shanghai this month, said he would like to serve as an "effective bridge" between the US and China.Shanghai was the first Chinese city Stein set foot into at the start of his career some 20 years ago. He recalls landing at Hongqiao Airport from Southeast Asia and spending his first night at Shanghai's Peace Hotel.Stein said he is consistently amazed by how Shanghai has transformed each time he comes for a visit. Looking out from the same hotel today, he sees a new, modern, developed and extraordinary Shanghai."I stayed there (Peace Hotel) because it was cheap. Now I don't know if I can even afford to stay there," he said.Having previously served in Chengdu and Shenyang, and also working on China issues in Washington, D.C., Stein said he was excited to return to China as the new Consul General in Shanghai.This will be the fourth time Stein has worked with the US Consulate. But compared with doing high-level policy work in the capitals of the US and China, Stein said he is now more interested in speaking with people and working on projects on provincial and city level that can really have an impact on people to people relations."Promoting people to people, business to business, university to university, city to city, state to state relations with the US is where I think the future of US-China relations will lie," he said.Creating opportunitiesWorking at the US Consulate General in Shenyang, a big part of Stein's job was helping explain the United States to the people of Northeast China and introducing the region to Americans.He spent time reaching out to American companies who only knew about Shanghai and Beijing, convincing them of investment and business opportunities available in the northeast. He also worked with various American states to foster over $1 billion in Chinese investments while introducing dozens of American firms to the Chinese market.Though the East China region is relatively wealthier and better known, Stein sees his new job in Shanghai as equally challenging. Arriving in Shanghai, Stein found that even though there are a large number of American companies and students here, "there is even larger number who don't know Shanghai, yet."Thus he will use his role to create opportunities for US institutions, organizations, individuals and business in East China and for Chinese individuals, companies and students in the United States."I hope to be a very effective bridge," he said. "I believe the work that we are going to do here in Shanghai is every bit as important to future US-China relations as anything that happens in Beijing and Washington."A relationship that lastsOver the coming months, his priority will be meeting key government officials, business leaders and community members in China to hear their views on issues important to both countries. He will also reach out to American states that are not yet active in East China in order to convince them to learn about opportunities here and invite them to send delegations over.He said if we want to create a relationship that "really lasts and really pulls two counties together, it needs to benefit both sides."Stein has brought his wife and three children with him to Shanghai. Apart from diplomatic issues, he said he would try to get used to China's new popular technology, including payment apps Alipay and WeChat, explaining that a Shanghai restaurant he dined at with his family upon their arrival refused to accept cash.

Sean Stein, the new US Consul General in Shanghai, speaks to the media Monday.

Peace Hotel on the Bund



Photos: CFP and courtesy of US Consulate