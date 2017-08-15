Doctors remove large hairball from girl’s stomach

A young girl who suffers from a disorder that involves eating her own hair had a 16-centimeter long hairball removed from her stomach on Saturday.



However, the 6-year-old child had lived in discomfort since last year because her parents refused her surgery despite doctors' orders, partly because they were uninformed.



It was only after reading a news article about a child with the same disorder that the parents conceded to the surgery, media reported on Thursday.



The child, Qinqin (pseudonym) was first taken to hospital for severe vomiting and nausea after a meal last year at her home in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



A CT scan later revealed the solid mass in her stomach, but their doctor could not clearly identify it. An exam early this year revealed the mass had grown bigger. Doctors suggested surgery, but the parents refused, believing Qinqin was "too young."



The parents said they changed their mind after reading the article on July 28 about a little girl with pica - an eating disorder that involves craving non-nutritious substances such as soil, dirt and hair - and recognized the symptoms in Qinqin.



"Qinqin ate cotton from the sofa when she was two, so we'd hide anything cotton from her," said Qinqin's father.



"She would then eat her hair at night," he said, adding they had never expected the consequences to be so serious.



Doctors successfully removed the mass in a 12-hour procedure. Qinqin is under medical observation.



gxnews.com.cn

