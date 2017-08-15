Pair dressed as Japanese soldiers spark outrage

Two men in South China sparked an angry crowd at a train station Sunday afternoon when they showed up dressed in mock Japanese military uniforms - in a city famous for a series of battles during the Japanese invasion.



Police were called to disperse the crowd of hundreds that had collected in outrage at Binyang Train Station, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region over what the men called a bid for Internet fame.



The two Chinese men, ages 30 and 23, face 10 days in police detention for disturbing social order.



An uploaded video clip shows the two men wearing Imperial Japanese Army costumes arrive at the station's front square on an e-bike.



The men also appear to have mustaches of a fashion associated with Japanese officers during the era. One of the men carried an officer's sword.



The men laugh while attempting to provoke responses by shouting phrases in Japanese at bystanders and brandishing the sword, the video shows.



The pair eventually attracted hundreds of people, many of whom voiced their disapproval of the stunt. Police dispersed the crowd without incident.



Binyang is the site of clashes between Japanese and Chinese forces known as the Battle of Kunlun Pass.



Between December 1939 and January 1940, the Kuomintang successfully maintained control of the strategic pass essential to supply lines coming from French-controlled Vietnam.





