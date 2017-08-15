Intoxicating Moutai shares ‘toast to recovery'

The surging share price of Kweichow Moutai Co, China's top-branded liquor maker in the first half, reflects a recovery of the overall liquor sector as well as a rise in consumer purchasing power, yet the continuously soaring price of the Moutai liquor should be cautiously controlled, experts said.



Shares in Kweichow Moutai, based in Renhuai, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, inched down 0.77 percent to close at 495.9 yuan ($74.3) on Tuesday, after briefly touching an intraday high of 501.1 yuan.



It was the second time that the shares reached the psychologically important 500-yuan level, and it made Moutai the most expensive stock in the Chinese mainland in the past 20 years.



The record price gave Kweichow Moutai a market capitalization of 623 billion yuan as of Tuesday, or about half of Guizhou Province's GDP in 2016. The relatively underdeveloped province has been one of the fastest-growing regions in China for the past six years.



An employee in the investor relations department of Kweichow Moutai told the Global Times on Tuesday that the company doesn't comment on stock prices.



However, experts said that the stock's record high reflected a sound recovery in the economy as well as its ongoing transformation.



China's middle-class consumers have seen their per capita disposable incomes rise, and they have been spending more freely as a result. Their buying power helped China's high-end liquor segment grow more swiftly in the first half of 2017, compared with middle- and low-level brands, Wu Jihua, a market observer who has been involved in consumer goods investment for years, told the Global Times Tuesday.



According to an industry report by Shanghai-based Orient Securities on August 8, top-level liquor brands achieved a 24.3 percent increase year-on-year in first-quarter sales revenue, outpacing second- and third-tier brands by 7 to 18 percentage points.



Notably, in the second quarter, which is usually a low season for the liquor market, listed distillers that focus on high-end products achieved strong profitability mainly thanks to the increasing demand, Wu said.



After losing popularity on China's government banquet tables in 2012 due to the government's crackdown on extravagant spending, Moutai shifted its sights to the rising middle class, especially its business entertainment. That decision allowed the company to regain ground over the past few years.



The proportion of business consumption for high-end liquor increased from 42 percent to more than 50 percent from 2012 to 2015, and the previous government consumption plummeted within 5 percent since the frugality campaign in 2012, data from the report showed.



"The recovery of the economy as indicated by the numbers for fixed-assets investment, which stimulates business consumption, has also propelled the resurgence of the top-brand liquor market," Wu noted.



In the first half of this year, fixed-assets investment surged by 8.6 percent year-on-year, recovering from a trough reached in the second half of 2016, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed in July.



As for Moutai, renowned as a symbol of China's liquor culture, "its soaring price is a direct result of frantic stocking behavior along the sales channels," Wu said.



As he pointed out, the liquor's price has rebounded since August 2016 when inventories ran dry.



"Taking up a major proportion of its sales channels, Moutai's contracted dealers are reluctant to sell the product given its strengthening features as an investment," a veteran industry insider who declined to be identified told the Global Times on Tuesday.



With more middle-class consumers buying the liquor, especially the classic 53-percent of alcohol content for the upcoming National Day holidays and Mid-Autumn Festival in early October, most retailers said that they are experiencing shortages, media reports said.



To cope with demand, the liquor maker announced a price ceiling in April, telling supermarkets and liquor stores to keep the price below 1,300 yuan per 500-millileter bottle.



However, scalpers are tough to eliminate, and they're making the shortage worse despite the company's move to restrict purchases to two bottles per day per person. Starting Tuesday, Moutai plans to supply 4,500 tons of liquor to increase inventories, meaning there will be 100 tons of Moutai liquor put onto the market per day.



The insider said that people are actually paying 1,500 yuan per bottle, which is more than the price ceiling, and that reflects real demand.



"If more Moutai liquor is held up by distributors and the supply-demand imbalance intensifies, its 'wild' price will turn off consumers, who may turn to other high-end liquors," he warned.



"Pricing is a top issue for the company's operations and strategy, so Moutai should pursue price stability in the long run," he said.

