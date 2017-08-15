Central bank unlikely to tighten liquidity further in H2: adviser

China's central bank is unlikely to tighten policy further in the second half of this year, which could cap rises in market interest rates, a central bank adviser on Tuesday was quoted as saying by the China News Service.



Under its "prudent and neutral" stance, the People's Bank of China (PBC) shifted to slight tightening at the start of the year, guiding market interest rates higher during the first quarter. But it later pumped out substantial cash in response to a surge in short-term rates caused by a financial deleveraging drive.



"Financial market rates, in general, will not go up again in the second half, but will stay stable or even fall slightly," Sheng Songcheng, a PBC adviser, was quoted as saying.



The weighted average lending rate for non-financial companies, a key indicator reflecting corporate funding costs, rose 14 basis points in the second quarter to 5.67 percent, following an increase of 26 basis points in the first quarter to 5.53 percent, the PBC said on Friday.



The adviser's comments come as China's program to contain debt continues, and as weaker-than-expected July data suggested the economy is starting to cool under the weight of higher financing costs.



In June, sources told Reuters that the PBC would hold off on further policy tightening and could even slightly loosen its grip in coming months.



Responding to market expectations that the PBC could cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) again if it aims to achieve a steady money supply growth, Sheng said an RRR cut would send too strong a signal on policy loosening to the market.



"The central bank is much happier to increase money supply via monetary tools," he said.



The Standing Lending Facility, Medium-term Lending Facility and Pledged Supplementary Lending are the monetary policy tools devised by the PBC to provide short-term funds to the interbank market.



Reuters predicted PBC may cut the RRR by 50 basis points in the first quarter of 2018 .

