China to build new shale gas bases, open tenders

China is likely to build two shale gas bases in the south of the country and open tenders for more oil and gas exploration blocks, the Ministry of Land Resources said on Tuesday.
At a news conference in Beijing, ministry officials said China is likely to start commercial production of shale gas in Anye, Southwest China's Guizhou Province and Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province. The ministry did not give any details on timing.
The steps come as China ramps up its exploration efforts amid declining output at aging wells.
The Chinese government also plans to lift natural gas consumption to help combat smog.
In the northern part of the country alone, China's crude oil and gas exploration efforts cover 500,000 square kilometers, with new natural gas and light crude reserves having already been discovered, the ministry said.
In the shale gas expansion program, China is seeking to encourage private companies to take part in a tender for exploration right in Guizhou on August 18. The ministry said it will also consider more auctions of shale gas blocks outside Guizhou.
Meanwhile the regional government of Xinjiang
in Northwest China is also planning to start a second round of oil and gas block auctions, while Northwest China's Shaanxi Province is also preparing to offer coal-bed methane blocks.