HNA unit Swissport raises $777m

HNA Group subsidiary Swissport International, a leading provider of ground and air cargo services, has raised about 660 million euros ($777 million) from several international financial institutions such as Barclays and J.P. Morgan, according to a report by news site cs.com.cn on Tuesday.



According to the report, HNA Group has cooperated with more than 300 foreign and domestic financial institutions.



In 2015, HNA Group purchased a 100 percent stake in Swissport for about 17.5 billion yuan.



Reuters reported that HNA Group is preparing its bid for a concession to operate Belgrade's airport.





