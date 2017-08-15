China urges Japan to reflect on history on 72nd anniversary of World War II surrender

Chinese experts said that history should always serve as a warning, especially since the current Japanese government is promoting militarism, as China marked on Tuesday the 72nd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.



On Tuesday, a peace assembly to commemorate the anniversary was held in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Representatives from countries like China, Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Jordan attended the assembly in the Nanjing Massacre Victim's Memorial Hall to honor the 300,000 people who died in the massacre.



Similar events were held across China, including visits to veterans who fought in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and to historic war places.



Anti-war themed documentaries and special TV programs were also aired on local TV channels, including a program entitled "Looking for the Memories of the War of Resistance in Zhejiang," which has been aired on Zhejiang TV since Tuesday.



The hashtag "Japan's surrender day" has garnered more than 300 million page views on Sina Weibo as of press time, with many netizens expressing their respects to the veterans and calling for the remembrance of history.



"Aside from demanding that the Japanese government sincerely reflect on history, China should spare no efforts to enhance youth education so that the barbaric invasion of China will never be forgotten," Lü Yaodong, director of the Institute of Japanese Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



History should also serve as a warning, especially since the current Japanese government is pushing for militarism, Lü added.



China urged Japan to reflect on its history on Tuesday. "Japan should draw a clear distinction with militarism and earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community with tangible action," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.



Hua's remarks come after Abe sent a monetary offering to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine on Tuesday, which is also the fifth consecutive year that Abe has made a ritual offering to the shrine, Xinhua reported.



China resolutely opposes Japan's wrong behavior as the shrine honors 14 Class-A convicted war criminals, Hua said.



"China is among the countries with the strongest desire for peace. It should not tolerate any behavior that tries to embellish or even glorify the history of invasions," said Jiang Lifeng, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



"There's no sign of 'warming relations' between Beijing and Tokyo, and the rhetoric will remain a self-deceiving illusion for Japan if its government does not sincerely show it's reflection on history and keeps hyping China's development as a threat," Jiang noted.





