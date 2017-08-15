CRC buys more Fuxing bullet trains

China Railway Corp (CRC) recently bought 104 Fuxing (Revival) bullet trains following a deal in April, taking the total deal for Fuxing bullet trains to 154, caixin.com reported on Tuesday.



The report said the purchase price per train is 170 million yuan ($20.45 million) to 172 million yuan, and the total price for 104 trains is 17.8 billion yuan.



After the trains roll off the production line, they will go into service on the route from Beijing to Shanghai. They will travel at 350 kilometers per hour. So far, CRC has invested 70 billion yuan in the trains.