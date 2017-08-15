Singapore, China business groups launch B&R platform

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and China Enterprises Association (CEA) have jointly launched the Belt and Road
Initiative Connect Platform at the Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) 2017 on Tuesday.
The platform will serve as an online and offline platform to connect various parties interested in Belt and Road initiative projects, and serve as a facilitator for the regional business community to concretize and implement projects along the Belt and Road route, the SBF said.
These include sharing the initiative's latest developments, providing market analysis and intelligence, conducting feasibility and evaluation studies, assisting in project investment and financing, offering legal and arbitration consultation, the setting up of online and offline Belt and Road project matching activities, promoting the development of talent capability development and showcasing successful projects and stories.
SRBF 2017 is the third edition of the Singapore Regional Business Forum. It focuses on seizing business opportunities through regional cooperation along the Belt and Road route, in particular the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
.
Discussions will focus on bridging existing gaps to accelerate the concretization of Belt and Road projects.
Xinhua