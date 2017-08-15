Lending, M2 growth slide in July

China's outstanding new yuan-denominated loans stood at 825.5 billion yuan ($120 billion) in July, the country's central bank said Tuesday.



The figure declined markedly from 1.54 trillion yuan in June, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.



M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, expanded 9.2 percent from a year earlier as of the end of July, slowing from the 9.4 percent growth rate recorded a month earlier.



M1, a narrow measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, rose 15.3 percent, accelerating from a 15 percent increase in June.



M0, the amount of cash in circulation, was up 6.1 percent.

