North Korea using missile threat as leverage: expert

North Korea
is using its threat of a missile attack as leverage, a Chinese expert said, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
reportedly reviewed a missile attack plan on Guam.
The North Korean leader "examined the plan for a long time" and "discussed it" with commanding officers on Monday during his inspection of the command of the Strategic Force in charge of the North's missile units, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
Kim is giving more time for the US response before making a decision, KCNA added.
"Kim has shown rare patience on Washington, sending a clear message that Pyongyang is hoping to negotiate with the US, most likely on joint US-South Korean military exercises scheduled for August 21," Wang Junsheng, a research fellow on East Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.
The North Korean military said in a statement Thursday that it would launch a missile strike on Guam in mid-August in response to US President Donald Trump
's stern warning to the country.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday at a press briefing that peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
and safeguarding its stability are in the interests of all parties, which is worth efforts from all sides.
"We hope all related parties would speak and act cautiously, and do more to ease rising tensions, and to enhance mutual trust," Hua said.
It is tense every August on the Korean Peninsula as the scale of US-South Korean military exercises has become larger and more combat-oriented despite Washington's and Seoul's claim of their defensive nature, Wang added.
Pyongyang has adopted a risky brinkmanship in recent years - carrying out nuclear and ballistic missile tests despite opposition from the international community, and the Guam missile threat is its latest leverage to deter the growing threat from US-South Korean military exercises, Wang said.
Wang also believes it is unlikely that Pyongyang would launch its missile attack during the US-South Korean military exercises, since it could spark a war. However, Pyongyang will find a way to retaliate against Seoul.
Guam's governor confirmed on Tuesday that there is no change to the threat level facing Guam, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.