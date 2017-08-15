Figuratively Speaking

13.2%



Chinese airlines carried 312 million passengers in the first seven months of this year, up 13.2 percent from a year earlier.



10%



The government of Central China's Henan Province has set a 2020 target for total coal consumption of 213 million tons, a decline of 10 percent from 2015.



320



Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, destroyed more than 320 drug dens and seized 12.25 tons of narcotics as of July this year.



399.5b yuan



The People's Bank of China pumped 399.5 billion yuan into the financial system via medium-term lending facility on Tuesday.



40.9%



The sales area of commercial housing in Beijing in the first seven months of this year declined by 40.9 percent from the same period last year.

