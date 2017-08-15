CNIA supports aluminum foil firms against US probes

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) has expressed its firm opposition to the US' preliminary countervailing determination on Chinese aluminum foil enterprises and will support these companies in protecting their rights amid anti-dumping and countervailing investigations from the US.



The US Commerce Department announced on August 7 that it would impose anti-subsidy duties on aluminum foil from China at rates from 16.56 percent to 80.97 percent.



The CNIA said in a statement posted on its website on Monday that it will support Chinese aluminum foil firms in actively responding to the US probes and will organize domestic exporters to defend themselves, aiming to protect the sound trade environment for the aluminum industry between China and the US.



The Chinese aluminum foil industry is highly market-oriented and its competitiveness keeps improving thanks to advanced equipment, effective cost control and good services, the CNIA said, noting that China's exports to the US have helped to promote the development of the US' aluminum foil downstream industries, as well as enhancing employment.



"The two nations' aluminum sectors have maintained a mutually beneficial cooperative relationship. If the US neglects the fact that both industries are highly complementary and chooses to adopt trade remedies, both will lose out," the CNIA said in the statement.



China's aluminum industry will also pursue necessary measures to secure its interests, the CNIA said.



The US investigation is expected to comply with facts and comprehensively analyze the interests of the US upstream and downstream industries and enterprises, and should not harm the interests of many US downstream users as well as Chinese exporters merely out of desire to protect its own industry, the CNIA said.





