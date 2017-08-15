Outbound investment down 44.3% in Jan-July

China's outbound direct investment (ODI) in non-financial sectors was down significantly in the first seven months of the year, as a crackdown has effectively contained irrational investments by domestic investors, according to the Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) on Tuesday.
In the January-July period, China's non-financial ODI declined 44.3 percent year-on-year to $57.2 billion, MOFCOM said in a statement on its website.
The decline, though steep, narrowed 1.5 percentage points from that of the first six months of the year, an unnamed official said in the statement.
Furthermore, "irrational ODI has been further contained," the official said, pointing to an 81.2 percent fall in overseas property, cultural and sports sectors and a 79.1 percent drop in overseas entertainment investment.