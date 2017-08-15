PLA newspaper encourages youth to ‘show their love for army by joining it’

A Chinese military newspaper has encouraged more youth to join the army, saying that "the most direct and sincere way of loving the army is to join it," as China's annual military services recruitment kicked off in the beginning of August.



Young people can prove their patriotism by joining the army and gain "extraordinary satisfaction from action," the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) flagship newspaper, PLA Daily, said on Monday, adding that joining the army is the most direct way for young people to show their love to the army.



China's annual military services recruitment kicked off on August 1 and will run through September 30, according to a China News Service report.



However, PLA Daily said that compared with the wave of "loving the army" on the Internet, fewer people showed up and registered for joining the army.



Recently, many netizens said they were proud of the Chinese army after the military parade at the Zhurihe military training base in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, ahead of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.



"Loving the army should not just be lip service ... if a person loses his passion when fulfilling his basic obligation as a citizen, or is afraid of the hardship associated with serving in the army, then his love for the army is self-deception," said the newspaper.



"Many young people prefer civilian jobs instead of joining the army because they believe they will get promotion and pay rise in those jobs. But after they retire from the army, they may have little material gains," said Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the PLA who frequently visits military recruitment offices.

