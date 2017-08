An airport staff member pushes a man in a wheelchair to his flight in Xi'an Xianyang International Airport, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday. The flight, headed to Zhuhai in South China's Guangdong Province, is the first to be operated from the airport by Zhejiang Loong Airlines. The airline recently signed a deal with the airport to move more of its operations there and start more international flights to and from countries along the Belt and Road routes. Photo: CFP