Star loses captaincy

Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes has lost the Schalke 04 captaincy, with the new Bundesliga season set to kick off on Friday.



He had been Schalke's club captain since July 2011, but is regaining fitness following a groin operation in May.



The 29-year-old is expected to feature against RB Leipzig at home on Saturday in Schalke's first home league game.



Hoewedes was Germany's left back in Brazil three years ago and played every minute of their seven games at the 2014 World Cup.



Following his demotion, goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann will captain Schalke with midfielder Leon Goretzka as his deputy.

