Brown joins Indian side

Indian Super League's Kerala Blasters have signed former Manchester United defender Wes Brown ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Kochi-based franchise said Tuesday.



The 37-year-old was a free agent after making five appearances for Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship (second tier) last season.



A United academy product, Brown made 362 appearances for the first team between 1998 and 2011, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.



Brown, a former England international, will link up with Kerala's new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with the defender during his time at Old Trafford.





