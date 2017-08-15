2nd roof at Wimbledon

Wimbledon will have a second retractable roof to keep away the summer rain by 2019 as the All England Club revealed Tuesday it has secured a required 175 million pound ($226.6 million) loan.



The venue's second show court - Court One - will also see its capacity increased from 11,500 to 12,400 in the construction work. The decision to have two courts with the ability to be covered puts Wimbledon ahead of the venues hosting the US and French Opens and one behind Melbourne Park, which hosts the Australian Open.



The loan will also be used to fund more clay and covered hard courts, alongside the grass ones, which forms part of Wimbledon's "Master Plan."

