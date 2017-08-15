Tokyo mascot designs

A total of 2,042 mascot designs have been received for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a competition launched earlier this month invited Japanese residents to submit their proposals, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said Tuesday.



"The judging process will begin on August 22, with the process going until the field is narrowed down to three or four final candidates," the organizers said in a statement. "Elementary school classes nationwide will vote on the final candidates from December 11 to January 19, with the final mascot selection expected to be announced at the beginning of February."





