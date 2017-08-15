Domestic companies must take rational approach with overseas investment strategy

Editor's Note:



Recently, HNA Group has become a hotly debated topic in the foreign media, with much speculation around its large-scale overseas investment and rapid development. In early August, Global Times reporter Bu Yingna (GT) interviewed Adam Tan (Tan), vice chairman and CEO of HNA Group, striving to find out more about HNA's overseas expansion.

GT: What does HNA think of comments in the foreign media about the company's aggressive global shopping spree?



Tan: Every few years the same old worries and doubts are brought up by the media, regarding debt ratios, sources of capital, and even our developmental model. HNA is far from being the only company to face these kinds of questions. In recent years, as numerous Chinese enterprises have "gone global," they have in the process been impugned in this way by some Western media outlets. Under such circumstances, I think Chinese entrepreneurs need to take the initiative and communicate positively with the media in other countries in order to clarify the actual situation, refuting falsehoods and explaining the truth. The only way to solve these problems is to adopt an international mindset, and understand global norms and management practices. In terms of direction of their development, I believe that Chinese enterprises should act in line with national strategies like going global and the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative, combining this with the reality of their own situation. They should keep a rational mindset when investing, thinking about the big picture and for the long term while doing so. In this way Chinese companies can make sure that Chinese enterprises are competitive and integrated in global markets at the same time as contributing to the transformation of the Chinese economy.

GT: We can see that from 2004, HNA started on a spree of overseas investment and mergers and acquisitions. From HNA's experience, what do you think is the most conspicuous benefit going global can bring to enterprises?



Tan: Going global can transform a business and take it to the next level. Over the past few years, HNA has seized the opportunities provided by the new allocation of global resources and the relatively low prices of foreign assets globally. With this in mind and in support of the Chinese government policies of going global and the B&R initiative, we have been able to carry out a number of successful overseas investments and acquisitions, centered around aviation and tourism, modern logistics and modern financial services.



At the same time, going global can help enterprises to become more internationalized. In addition, the advanced technology, management experience and talent we have reaped from the process of going global have created huge economic benefits in terms of industry consolidation and improvements in our efficiency.

GT: At present, China's economy is undergoing a transformation, and as such there are many companies wishing and needing to go global. Many of them may also encounter problems in overseas mergers and acquisitions. What's your advice on rational overseas investment for these companies?



Tan: Recently, the Ministry of Commerce emphasized the importance of legality and rational attitudes in overseas investment. I am convinced that all Chinese enterprises who want to go global should take a rational approach. This can help both the development of the company and the development of our nation.



In the current environment, enterprises should avoid just investing blindly. Companies should closely follow the national development plan, so that they can make a contribution to the national policies of economic transformation and supply side structural reform, while at the same time strengthening their own potential growth and development.

GT: In the future, will HNA continue taking the road of overseas investment and internationalization?



Tan: I believe the attitude of the Chinese government toward overseas investments that are compliant with regulations has never changed. HNA strives to make sure our investment projects are in line with both national foreign investment policy and the HNA Group's strategic development plan. Each of our acquisition projects has a professional team, including international investment banks, accounting firms, asset appraisers and law firms, to ensure that we control risk and ensure return on investment. HNA will continue to set the most appropriate path for future development according to our own situation.



