Chinese FM urges peaceful settlement of Korean nuclear issue in phone talk with Lavrov

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for a peaceful settlement of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula
in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Peacefully settling the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula peacefully is fully compatible with the common interests of all parties concerned, including China and Russia, Wang said, adding that both countries have maintained close coordination on the issue, a reflection of the high-level strategic collaboration between them.
Wang also said that under the current circumstances, China and Russia should further communicate to ensure the situation remains under control while sparing no effort in promoting negotiations.
Wang added that no one should be permitted to stir up tensions on China and Russia's doorstep.
It is urgent that the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) "put the brakes" on mutually irritating rhetoric and actions to cool tensions and head off a "August crisis," he stressed.
For his part, Lavrov said the situation on the Korean Peninsula could be intensified again as the joint US-South Korea military exercises draw near.
Solving the DPRK nuclear issue through military means is absolutely unacceptable; instead it should be resolved peacefully through political and diplomatic means, the Russian foreign minister said.
Russia is willing to continue to enhance communication and coordination with China in this regard, Lavrov added.