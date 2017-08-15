Britain to seek ‘temporary customs union’ after Brexit

Britain said on Tuesday it would seek a "temporary customs union" with the EU for one or two years after Brexit
in an opening gambit for negotiations that got a cold response from Brussels.
The government said it would seek to agree a "time-limited period of implementation" after leaving the EU to provide certainty for businesses and allow new customs arrangements to be set up.
The Department for Exiting the EU said Britain wanted to be able to sign free trade agreements with third countries during this period, although these would only be implemented at the end of it.
Brexit minister David Davis told BBC radio that the transition period could last "something like two years" and would have to be over by the time of the next general election, which is set for 2022.
The proposal was welcomed by the Confederation of British Industry, Britain's big business lobby, but opposition parties dismissed it as "fantasy."
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it would "take note" of the proposals but would not negotiate on the future relationship with Britain before other issues are resolved.
"'Frictionless trade' is not possible outside the single market and customs union," it said in a statement.
Britain says its membership of the EU customs union, which currently allows for the tariff-free movement of goods, will end along with its membership of the single market when it leaves the bloc in March 2019.
After that "one possible approach would be a temporary customs union between the UK and the EU," the Brexit ministry said in a statement, ahead of the publication of the full paper later on Tuesday.