US ‘committed to working through difficulties’ with China

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/8/15 23:23:39





"I think we have to be honest. We have many, many difficult issues where we don't necessarily share the same perspective," Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fang Fenghui, chief of the Joint Staff Department of the People's Liberation Army.



"We share a commitment to work through these difficult issues," he added, without elaborating.



Fang said China attached great importance to his visit and had arranged for him to observe a military exercise.



In a later statement, China's Ministry of Defense said the two discussed North Korea, Taiwan and the South China Sea and signed a framework agreement on a China-US military dialogue mechanism, though it gave no details.



Fang said cooperation was the only correct choice for the two countries, and their two militaries could certainly become good cooperative partners, the ministry added.



"The Chinese military is willing to make efforts with the US to strengthen strategic communication, increase strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, appropriately handle problems and disputes and effectively manage and control risks," the ministry cited Fang as saying.





