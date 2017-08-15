Kiev denies Russia's report on Ukrainian intelligence officer detention

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Tuesday denied a statement by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on the detention of a Ukrainian intelligence officer in Crimea.



Earlier in the day, the FSB said in a statement that it had detained a Ukrainian intelligence agent, who was plotting acts of sabotage against infrastructure facilities in Russia-annexed Crimea.



According to the statement, the detained man had planned to damage power lines in Crimea, set forests ablaze and disrupt traffic on a local highway.



The FSB said that the alleged SBU officer was detained while trying to cut power lines supplying electricity to 50,000 people in the Black Sea resort of Sudak and the neighboring communities.



The suspect was identified by the FSB as Gennady Limeshko, a Ukrainian citizen born in eastern Kharkov region.



Over the past year, Ukraine and Russia have detained several of each other's citizens on accusations of spying or plotting acts of sabotage.



The autonomous republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were absorbed into Russia in March 2014 following a referendum, which was recognized by Moscow but rejected by Kiev.

