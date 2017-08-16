University of Chicago manages to protect students safe despite surrounding risks

Holding top-10 positions in numerous national and international rankings, University of Chicago (UoC) attracts students in US and all over world, even if the university stands in an unsafe neighborhood at city's southern side.



Being called "Murder Capital of America," Chicago saw a surge in gun violence in 2016 with 762 murders, which was more than New York City and Los Angeles combined, according to the Chicago Police Department. Most of the criminal incidents took place in the southern area where most African Americans reside.



However, UoC manages to protect students by setting up a safety network consisting of free bus service, heavy monitoring and expanded policing.



"I think the campus is very safe. When you are walking back to dorms at night, there is always somebody on the corner, protecting you, making you feel safe," UoC student Kenneth Rogers said.



However, view of a 3rd year PHD student, Liu Jialu, is somewhat different. "Neighborhoods near UoC are kind of special. One neighborhood is called Hyde Park, where most of the students live. It is adjacent to UoC, but is not safe around there."



She said areas south to 60th and west to Drexel Street are minority neighborhoods. It means that the university's surrounding areas are not very safe, but people don't usually go to those places," she said.



Established in 1890, UoC is a private research university with around 15,000 students overall.



For safety concern, UoC has bought the neighborhoods. Every single apartment building between 47th street and 61st street is now owned by UoC.



They filled the apartments with their own students, faculty and staff. Then they make sure to rent the other spare rooms to people whose background they had checked and trusted.



UoC's another step is to hire the third largest police force in the state of Illinois, after the City of Chicago and the City of Springfield.



Liu said "on campus there is a blue emergency box every 10 meters with its serial number on it. Once you are in need, you can run to the nearest emergency box and press the button on it. It will send off alarm and you get positioned automatically."



David, a UoC student, said "if you press the button, UoC police will usually come to that location. If you are not able to stay in that location because maybe someone is following you, you can keep on pressing the blue lights and UoC police will know where you are."



Liu said usually there will be an university security guard every one or two blocks." They keep on guard until 2:00 a.m., so they can keep students safe."



During freshman orientation, the university will give the new students police's phone numbers. If anything happens, they are supposed to call the police, who will be here in three or five minutes, she added.



Free bus service is an extra measure to protect the students in UoC. "The university provides bus service during day time, and then there are shuttles at night. The shuttles will stop at your wave at any bus stop, and take you home," Liu said.



Keeping safety on minds, students of UoC have their own tips to avoid potential danger.



"First of all, don't walk alone on the street at night. Even during daytime you should stick to main roads, and try to avoid remote roads. It is better to travel with classmates and in groups," Liu said.



"When you are walking, especially at night, do not just walk or play your smart phone. Your phone could be robbed. At the same time it is hard for you to see the surroundings. You should keep aware of the situation while walking," Liu suggested.

