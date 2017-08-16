Russia condemns expulsion of Russian reporter from Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the expulsion of a Russian report from Ukraine and urged Kiev to abide by the international obligations.



"We express outrage at the gross violation of the rights of Russian journalists and demand Kiev to adhere to international obligations in the field of media freedom and ensure their safety," the ministry said in a statement.



Tamara Nersesyan, a reporter with the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), said earlier that she was interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday and put in a car and taken to the border with Russia, where she was offered to cross the border on foot. She used a car provided by the Russian border guards to reach Moscow.



According to Nersesyan, she was banned from entering Ukraine for the next three years because her reports presented a threat to the territorial integrity of the country.



Last month, Ukraine expelled another VGTRK reporter for similar reasons.



Over the past year, Ukraine and Russia have detained several of each other's citizens on accusations of spying or plotting acts of sabotage.



Relations between Russia and Ukraine began to deteriorate in 2014 after Russia incorporated Crimea from Ukraine following a local referendum.

