107-year-old Ethiopian man marries woman in her 30s

An Ethiopian man who claims himself to be 107 years old with 108 children and grandchildren has married a 33 years old woman.



Hajji Abdulkadir Dekema, wed his bride Furo Guyo in a wedding ceremony during the weekend in Shasemene area of central Ethiopia, 250 km south of capital city Addis Ababa, state affiliated media outlet Radio Fana reported on Tuesday.



Dekema says despite his fathering 108 children and grandchildren and advanced age, he plans to have more children from his latest wife. He already has two wives.



Polygamy is common among the rural areas of the Muslim dominated central and eastern areas of Ethiopia despite recent moves by the Ethiopian government to discourage the practice.



Ethiopia has a population composed of two thirds Christian and the rest being mainly Muslims, while a tiny minority located in parts of southern and western Ethiopia still profess traditional religions.

