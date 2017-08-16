China insists on peaceful solution to nuclear issue on Korean Peninsula: FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/16 8:05:05





In a phone conversation with Sigmar Gabriel, German vice-chancellor and foreign minister, Wang said that thanks to concerted efforts of all parties concerned, the tensions on the Korean Peninsula has shown some signs of easing. However, the "August crisis" has not ended yet and all parties should continue to work to resolve the issue.



Stressing that China insists on a peaceful solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Wang urged all parties concerned to make a correct judgement and wise choice by taking a responsible attitude toward history and people.



China is willing to see Germany play an active role in this regard, he added.



For his part, Gabriel said that all parties should learn from the painful lessons of Europe in the past to prevent the situation on the Korean Peninsula from spiralling out of control.



Expressing appreciation for China's important role in helping solve the Korean nuclear issue, Gabriel said Germany understands and supports China's dual-track approach. Germany is willing to work with China to promote a peaceful settlement of the issue, he added.

China insists on settling the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula peacefully and hopes Germany will play an active role to this end, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.In a phone conversation with Sigmar Gabriel, German vice-chancellor and foreign minister, Wang said that thanks to concerted efforts of all parties concerned, the tensions on the Korean Peninsula has shown some signs of easing. However, the "August crisis" has not ended yet and all parties should continue to work to resolve the issue.Stressing that China insists on a peaceful solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Wang urged all parties concerned to make a correct judgement and wise choice by taking a responsible attitude toward history and people.China is willing to see Germany play an active role in this regard, he added.For his part, Gabriel said that all parties should learn from the painful lessons of Europe in the past to prevent the situation on the Korean Peninsula from spiralling out of control.Expressing appreciation for China's important role in helping solve the Korean nuclear issue, Gabriel said Germany understands and supports China's dual-track approach. Germany is willing to work with China to promote a peaceful settlement of the issue, he added.