Girl raped in India on way to school for Independence Day function

A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped and subsequently raped Tuesday, while she was on her way to school to celebrate India's Independence Day function, police said.



The Class 8 student was raped in northern Indian city of Chandigarh.



According to police, the girl was stopped by a man inside a children's traffic park and pulled aside to carry out the sexual assault.



"The girl was on her way to school and had used the park route as a short cut to make it to the school function well in time," a police official said.



The victim reportedly told police that the man kidnapped her by showing a knife.



"There wasn't much traffic on road due to the Independence Day celebrations and park was almost empty," the official said.



The victim according to police was taken to a local hospital for a medical examination where doctors confirmed the sexual assault.



Following the sexual assault, the girl informed her parents, who reported the matter to police.

