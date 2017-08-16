More survivors, remains of dead migrants found on Yemen beach

The UN migrant agency IOM on Tuesday said that during the past three days its staff continued to find more survivors as well as the remains of more victims from last week's tragic incidents.



A total of 280 migrants headed towards the Gulf countries were forced by smugglers from two boats off the coast of Yemen's Shabwa Governorate on Aug. 9 and 10 in two incidents.



IOM reported on Tuesday that of the 280 people forced into Yemen's rough seas, 226 people survived, 42 are confirmed dead and 12 are still missing.



"The total number of presumed dead is currently 54," an IOM spokesperson told a press briefing here on Tuesday.



According to IOM, the survivors left IOM's care and are most likely making their way to Yemen's borders with the Gulf countries, a journey which takes a week or more depending on the route.



The agency said it will continue to patrol Yemen's beaches to provide assistance to migrants in distress and to search for the migrants still missing.

