US remains open to dialogue with DPRK: top diplomat

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/16 8:06:04





US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that the United States remains open to talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)."We continue to be interested in trying to find a way to get to dialogue but that's up to him (DPRK) top leader Kim Jong-un ," Tillerson told reporters here at a press conference.Tension has remained high on the Korean Peninsula over the past days between the United States and the DPRK after the DPRK military said last Thursday that its plan to strike Guam with intermediate missiles will be ready by mid-August and its implementation will depend on a decision by the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong-un.It was a response to US President Donald Trump 's unusually stern warning to the DPRK last week, when he said the DPRK "best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."