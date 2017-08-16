Tibet receives high-profile environmental inspection

China's central authorities dispatched an inspection team to review environmental protection work in Tibet Autonomous Region Tuesday.
Another seven inspection teams have been sent to the provinces of Jilin, Zhejiang, Shandong, Hainan, Sichuan and Qinghai, and Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, as part of the fourth round of environmental inspections across the country.
The inspection will last about one month, and focus on prominent environmental issues that are being closely watched by the central authorities and have aroused strong public concern, and how the local governments have handled them, according to Jiang Jufeng, head of the Tibet inspection team.
Public feedback is welcomed during the inspection.
Norgyel, director of Tibetan Environment Protection Department, said the inspection will help improve environment protection work in Tibet in a more scientific and standardized way and help strengthen the region's functions as a barrier for the country'e ecological security.