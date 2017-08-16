Exhibition held in NE China to mark 72nd anniv. of Japan's WWII surrender

Citizens watch an exhibition displayed at the Museum of the Imperial Palace of "Manchukuo" to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Citizens watch an exhibition displayed at the Museum of the Imperial Palace of "Manchukuo" to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A citizen views an exhibition displayed at the Museum of the Imperial Palace of "Manchukuo" to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in World War II in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)